Zambia, Congo in border dispute

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has approached President Mnangagwa to mediate in its long-standing border dispute with Zambia in his capacity as chairman of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

DRC and Zambia have had misunderstandings over one part of their common 1 600km border, the latest arising from a late 1980s attempt to demarcate the frontier with beacons.

Zimbabwe was mandated by Sadc to ensure maintenance of peace, security and rule of law within the region, according to the Herald newspaper of Zimbabwe.

DRC special envoy Marie Nzeza yesterday met President Mnangagwa at State House to brief him on the situation.

Zimbabwe’ Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Commander Defence Forces Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other senior Government officials attended the meeting.