Zambia fresh produce market launched

The consumption of fresh food and vegetables in Zambia is growing by 10 to 15% annually, a 2018 report has found, while production has been doubling over the past five years.

However, when it comes to the marketing of their produce, Zambian farmers, most of whom are small-scale farmers, are being exploited and not getting their labour’s worth, stifling the growth of the country’s horticultural sector.

Now a fresh market trading system adapted to promoting and marketing locally produced vegetables and fruits has been created.

