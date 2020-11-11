Zambia Greatest Players of All Time

For so many years, Zambia has continually produced immense and talented footballers. Even before the plane crash that killed nearly the entire national squad in April 1993, the country’s soccer was long established. The country may not have enough infrastructures to nurture young talents like many developed countries, but it still produces some of the continent’s best players.

Chipolopolo is the nickname of the national team famed for its green jersey. Below are some of the players who have had remarkable careers.

Godfrey Chitalu

He is the undisputed greatest player from Zambia, and holds the highest score in a year. He was born in 1947, and many people currently remember him as the national team coach, but his records stand to date.

In 1972, he scored 116 goals beating some big names such as Gerd Muller and Lionel Messi though FIFA says the record is unofficial. He became Zambian footballer of the year a whopping five times. He took over coaching the national team before he perished in the plane crash.

Alex Chola

He is the second-highest scorer after Chitalu. Unsurprisingly, he followed the same path from being a player to becoming a coach in Zambia. He started playing at Solbena FC before heading to Mufulira Blackpool in 1974.in 1976, he got named Zambian footballer of the year while playing Zambian Dynamos.

Once he retired, he took up a coaching role at Power Dynamos before perishing in the fatal plane crash.

Kalusha Bwalya

Famously known as King Kalu, fans across the world will see the name. He is the most-capped player for Chipolopolo and the third-highest scorer.

He won African footballer of the year in 1988, a sign of how he was dominating the continental scene and domestic leagues. He was nominated World Player of the Year in 1996, where he emerged number 12 overall. After retiring, he ventured into coaching before being elected President of the Football Association of Zambia. Zambia football is currently on the rise, thanks to his able leadership.

Dick Chama

Born in 1946, he is a decorated player in the history books. In the national team, he played as a defender, and his skills made him one of the best defenders on the continent. Together with Dickson Makwaza, they marshaled the defense while participating in the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations. He was nominated in the tournament’s CAF team, and after a year, he won Zambian Sportsman of the Year.

After hanging his boots, he went into coaching on the club level before joining the national team. Unfortunately, he was among the team that perished in the plane crash.

Christopher Katongo

He is the only active player of the list currently playing for Green Buffaloes and is an essential player to the national team. After scoring crucial goals for the national team at AFCON in 2012, he was awarded the BBC Player of the Year award.

There are many more players that can be included on this list. However, the few mentioned above are some of the most notable to don the green jersey.