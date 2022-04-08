Zambia is getting better , says HH

President Hakainde Hichilema writes:

Fellow citizens.

Earlier today we arrived in Mongu, Western province of Zambia ahead of tomorrow’s Kuomboka Traditional ceremony of the Lozi people and later officiated at the opening of the Country Milling Company.

We are thankful to you bana ba bulozi kaufela for your warm welcome and continued support. During the official opening of Country Milling, we emphasised that jobs and business opportunities will come from both the public and private sector and this why we have embarked on a public and private partnerships journey.

Jobs will come from planting that seed, harnessing it, harvesting it, turning into an end product and eventually placing it on the table as a meal because that is the chain of production and ultimately jobs and jobs and business opportunities for all.

Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

Once more! Thank you fellow citizens and May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.