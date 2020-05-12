Zambia records 174 new Covid cases

Zambia has today recorded 174 new covid 19 cases out of 338 tests conducted in the last 48 hours, the highest figure announced in a day so far.

And President Edgar Lungu has today directed that the Victoria Falls and other tourism sites be re-opened to the public.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya announced today that Nakonde in Muchinga Province has recorded 126 new cases while Copperbelt has recorded 29 cases, 22 of which are from Ndola, 4 from Masaiti and 1 each from Mpongwe, Chingola and Kitwe.

North Western Province has recorded 5 new cases from Solwezi (4 cases) and Kalumbila (1case) while Central Province has recorded 14 new cases picked from Kabwe (11) and Kapiri Mposhi (3 cases).

The new cases involve 66 truck drivers while others are health staff, contacts to known cases and from routine screening. Lusaka Province only conducted 30 tests and all came out negative.

Cumulative cases have now jumped to 441, recoveries are 117 while the total tests conducted countrywide from the time Zambia recorded the first cases is a paltry 10,600.

Meanwhile President Edgar Lungu has directed that the Victoria Falls and other tourism sites be re-opened to the public under the ‘new normal’ guidelines stressing that economic activities must go on as no one knows when covid 19 will go away.

President Lungu said tourists may not have a chance to see the Victoria Falls if the closure continues as the current high volumes of water at the falls may recede.This is the second time that Lungu has eased down measures on a day that covid 19 cases have increased.

