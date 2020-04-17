Zambia records 4 new cases of covid 19 from Lusaka and Kabwe

Zambia has recorded 4 new cases of covid19 cases from 188 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The cases are from Kafue, Kabwe, Makeni and Bauleni in Lusaka.

The Kafue case involves a 56 year old man who was identified through screening yesterday while the Makeni case in Lusaka involves a 40 year old woman who leaved in the same house with the woman who tested positive yesterday. The other case from Lusaka is that of a 19 year old girl from Bauleni compound who was admitted at Chilenje First Level Hospital with severe respiratory distress.

The 4th case was recorded in Kabwe involving a 10 year old girl who was admitted at Mahatma Ghandi Clinic and has a contact record of having been visited by a family from Marapodi Compound in Lusaka who had a young girl with a flu and fever. The family from Marapodi is now being traced.

Cumulative cases are now at 52 with 30 recoveries, 2 deaths and 20 active cases admitted in isolation.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya announced the latest statistics and disclosed that screening will be rolled out in all parts of Lusaka.

