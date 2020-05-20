Zambia records 60 new covid 19 cases, cumulative goes to 832

Share this post







Zambia has recorded 60 new covid 19 cases from 495 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to today’s covid 19 update presented by Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Prof Victor Mukonka.Muchinga Province accounts for the bulk of the cases with 48 cases that involve 4 health workers, 2 truck drivers who entered through Nakonde, 24 from community routine testing, 1 patient who presented at Isoka hospital and 17 contacts to known cases.The cases from Muchinga Province were processed at the UTH lab in Lusaka while cases from the Copperbelt were processed at the Ndola lab where 8 truck drivers who entered via Nakonde border to deliver fuel to Indeni in Ndola tested positive.Kitwe recorded 1 case involving a person who works in Nakonde but had gone to visit in Kitwe. Mpulungu has one case involving a bus conductor who operates on the Nakonde route.Senga Hill also recorded 1 case with history of doing business in Nakonde while other cases were picked through routine testing in Kasama involving people with history of travel to NakondeCumulative cases are now at 832. Five (5) patients were discharged from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital today.A total of 4407 people have completed the two weeks mandatory quarantine and have been released.