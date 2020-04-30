Zambia records 9 new covid 19 cases, cumulative shoots to 106

Share this post







Zambia has recorded 9 new covid 19 cases out of 307 tests conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the active cases in admission to 48 and cumulative cases to 106.Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the cases involve 3 truck drivers from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia. Other cases involve one (1) foreign consultant and one (1) health worker from the health surveillance team while the rest are from Chipata Compound, Chawama and Kanyama.The10 year old girl who tested positive in Kabwe some weeks ago and two healthy workers have recovered and been discharged today. Total recoveries are now at 55.