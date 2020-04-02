Zambia records first covid 19 death as cases increase to 39

Share this post







Zambia has recorded its first covid 19 death and has recorded three more new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced.He said the patient died at 02 hours in the morning after being admitted for 6 days adding that he had an underlying chronic respiratory condition.Dr Chilufya said a total of 160 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which three (3) tested positive. All three new cases are third generation contacts. One is a Pharmacist who worked with the Doctor who tested positive after privately treating the group that travelled from PakistanHe said strategies now need to be refined due to local contact transmission and further charged that media houses following up patients were breaching privacy laws and putting themselves at risk of infection.Dr Chilufya has also expressed concern at continued crowding in markets and warned that they will be closed if they don’t adhere to the guidelines.He said the contact group for Lusaka has been increased and has re-emphasised his call for people in other provinces to avoid travelling to Lusaka.