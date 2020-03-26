Zambia records four more cases of covid 19

Zambia has recorded four (4) more cases of covid19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to sixteen (16).

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya released the new cases during an update at the Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon.

He said of the four new cases, three had gone to Pakistan while the fourth person boarded the plane in Dubai and sat next to one of those three coming from Pakistan.

He explained that the person who boarded in Dubai later went to Luanshya on the

where health authorities followed up.