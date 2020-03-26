Zambia records four more cases of covid 19

0

Zambia has recorded four (4) more cases of covid19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to sixteen (16).
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya released the new cases during an update at the Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon.
He said of the four new cases, three had gone to Pakistan while the fourth person boarded the plane in Dubai and sat next to one of those three coming from Pakistan.
He explained that the person who boarded in Dubai later went to Luanshya on the

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya

where health authorities followed up.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Zambia records third case of covid19
  2. Zambia confirms 2 cases of coronavirus
  3. Minister Chilufya accused of stealing covid-19 money
  4. Zambia unprepared for coronavirus
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *