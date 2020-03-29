Zambia records one more covid 19 case-total rises to 29

Zambia has recorded one (1) new covid 19 case in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the latest case involves a Lusaka based resident who was part of the people who had travelled to Pakistan and arrived back in Zambia on 18th March 2020. He said the rapid response team was currently tracing all his contacts.

Dr Chilufya said a total of 50 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 1 tested positive adding that from the first 28 cases one was in severe condition but stable and is being supported by oxygen. He noted that the patient has a history of chronic respiratory disorder and had come into contact with people who travelled to Pakistan and has a history of travel to South Africa.

He has further requested people who travelled on South African Airways, Kenyan Airways, Emirates and Turkish airline from the 15th of March 2020 to be in self quarantine.

Dr Chilufya pointed out that none of the people who tested positive has been discharged because latest tests still came out positive.

He added that Zambia is now technically locked because most of the neighbouring countries have locked their borders adding that people in other provinces should avoid travelling to Lusaka as it has 27 cases.The other two cases are on the Copperbelt.

Share this post





