Zambia records second covid 19 case as SDA Church donates K290, 000

Zambia has recorded a second death from covid 19 involving a 58 year old man from Kafue who was only discovered to have covid 19 after he died at UTH in Lusaka where he was evacuated in an unconscious state.Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said contacts of the man, who leaved alone in Kafue and had an underlying heart condition and hypertension, were being followed up and this includes personnel at Kafue District Hospital and UTH who have since been sent on home quarantine. The case is not part of the 39 cases as it was an isolated case from Kafue.Cumulative cases have increased to 40 out of which there are two (2) deaths, 25 discharges and 13 remain admitted (2 on the Copperbelt and 11 in Lusaka).Meanwhile the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Zambia has donated a total of k290, 000 towards the covid 19 fight. K100, 000 was donated on the Copperbelt, k160, 000 in Lusaka and k30, 000 in Kabwe. The donation for Lusaka was handed over by Dr Harrington Simui Akombwa who is president of the SDA Church in Southern Zambia Union Conference comprising of Lusaka, Eastern Province, Southern Province and Western Province.