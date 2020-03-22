Zambia records third case of covid19

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has recorded its third case of covid 19.

He said the latest case was diagnosed in Lusaka on Saturday 21st March 2020 and involves a 59 year old Lusaka based man who recently travelled to Pakistan on 9th March 2020 and came back to Zambia on 18th March 2020.

Dr Chilufya has further said there are enough ventilators (Life support machines) in all the established covid19 centres should cases escalate to levels were ventilators are needed.

It is however doubtful that Zambia has enough ventilators as Dr Chilufya is claiming.

One of the worst affected country, Italy has run out of ventilators and now health authorities have to choose who to put on life support and who to ‘allow’ to die.

Some states in the USA are also about to run short of ventilators.

