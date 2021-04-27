Zambia releases criminal in Interpol red alert

Zambian government orders police to release international crimainal Rami Ghaziri*

Rami Gaziri is an international criminal on an INTERPOL arrest warrant. The vigilant Zambia Police arrested him upon arrival at the Lusaka International Airport. This criminal was detained at Police Headquarters but in a bizarre turn of events , Government has ordered for his release, an action which the IG has complied to. Rami Ghaziri will be flying out of Lusaka back to the Middle East this evening or tomorrow.

But who is Ramin Ghaziri. This a crook working for BB Energy, a company registered in Beirut Lebanon. He has asked Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu to provide BB Energy with Free of Payment Bond amounting to $20 million for his company to guarantee the supply of 500 000cbm of fuel. Part of the proceeds from this transaction will be donated to the PF election campaign. All this information is contained in correspondence Rami has written to Dr.Bwalya Ng’andu. And copied to the Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Danies Chisenda.