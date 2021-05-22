Zambia Research Legends scammer reported to police

Ricky Kachuzi, the scammer behind a Facebook page called ‘Zambia Research Legends’ has been reported to police in Botswana and other countries for fraud.

Kachuzi and friends are collecting money from people across the world on the pretext that they will help students write research proposals and reseraches themselves but after receiving money, they go shopping, do nothing.

The money reaches the scanners through Western Union.

These are the issues the Cyber law should target instead of innocent people exercising their freedom of speech