Zambia starts injecting vaccine rejected in Europe

EU Commission to END AstraZeneca and J&J COVID vaccine contracts after expiry – La Stampa

BUT ZAMBIA HAS JUST STARTED USING THE REJECTED VACCINE.

It means all the toxic vaccine rejected in Europe is coming to Zambia.

We thought this Jonas Chanda was slightly better that Chitalu Chilufya! Clearly not

COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAMME LAUNCHED AS HEALTH MINISTER GETS FIRST JAB

By Balewa Zyuulu

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has become the first Zambian to receive the first dose of the Astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine after officially launching the national vaccination program this morning.

Dr Chanda was vaccinated at the university teaching hospital where he officially launched the national vaccination program under the covax facility.

The Health minister has since urged the public to do the same, saying he did not feel any pain after being vaccinated.

Earlier, Dr Chanda maintained that the vaccination will be on voluntary basis and priority will be given to those above the age of 18years.

At the same event United Nations resident coordinator Dr Comba Mar Gudio pledged the UN’s continued support to tackle the pandemic and build a stronger health system for all Zambians.

PHOENIX NEWS