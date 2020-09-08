Zambia starts registering foreign creditors

0

Zambia starts registering foreign creditors

Zambia has kicked off the process of registering its Eurobond creditors, according to Reuters news agency.

Zambia owes money to four main types of creditor. It has $3 billion of Eurobonds outstanding and owes $2 billion to commercial banks, $2 billion to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and another $3 billion to China.

Zambia’s Finance Ministry said in an authorisation letter that its financial adviser Lazard had appointed Morrow Sodali to gather information on the holders of its three outstanding Eurobonds and “facilitate communications”.

In May, Zambia’s government appointed debt specialists Lazard to advise on how to overhauls its foreign-currency debt.

 

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Zambia needs IMF support urgently to avoid Argentina-style default, say creditors
  2. Zambian regime spending 76% revenue of paying debt
  3. World Bank withholds funding to Zambia
  4. Ugandan company collapsing as Zambia fails to pay
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *