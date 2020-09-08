Zambia starts registering foreign creditors

Zambia owes money to four main types of creditor. It has $3 billion of Eurobonds outstanding and owes $2 billion to commercial banks, $2 billion to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and another $3 billion to China.

Zambia’s Finance Ministry said in an authorisation letter that its financial adviser Lazard had appointed Morrow Sodali to gather information on the holders of its three outstanding Eurobonds and “facilitate communications”.

In May, Zambia’s government appointed debt specialists Lazard to advise on how to overhauls its foreign-currency debt.