Zambia witnesses peaceful by-election in 10 years

Dillion writes:

New Dawn indeed

For the first time in over a decade. Zambia is experiencing the most peaceful By_Elections.

The peace in Chisamba Chibombo and 5 other parts of the country where elections are taking place is heart mealting, it’s so peaceful that most Zambians don’t even realize that there are elections taking place this week.

There has not been any incidence of violence,No murder recorded, No State abuse of Resources.GRZ vehicles aren’t participating. No Chiefs lined up to preach hate or tribal passion. DMMU is equally quiet minding their business. No mealie meal donated to any area where people are voting .. The police arent tear gassing or shooting anyone

all political parties are freely preaching their manifestos even those that have no message apart from tribal hate are doing so without fear.

This is the Zambia we know,

The Zambia PF worked so hard to destroy.. it’s safe to say we have our Zambia back..

Thanks Bally