Zambia women national soccer team qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Zambia Seniour women national soccer team has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after they beat Cameroon 2-1 at Nkoloma stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Zambia had lost 3-2 to Cameroon in Yaounde last week and Tuesdays 2-1 victory left the two teams tied at 4-4 on aggregate but Zambia qualified through the away go rule having scored 2 goals in Cameroon.

The Zambians scored through Mary Mwakapila in the 15th minute and Hellen Mubanga just before half time while Cameroon scored in additional time through Ajara Nchout. It is the first time that a Zambian women national soccer team has qualified for the Olympics.

Zambia last featured at the Olympics in 1988 in South Korea when the Kalusha Bwalya inspired senior men’s national soccer team stormed the quarter finals after a 2-2 draw with Iraq and 4-0 bashings of Italy and Guatemala.

Zambia’s path to the Olympics saw them beating Zimbabwe 5-0 and went on to beat Botswana 3-0 on aggregate. The Zambians then beat Kenya 3-2 on aggregate and finished jumped over the last hurdle by beating Cameroon.

The 2020 Japan Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July this year but are likely to be postponed owing to the current Coronavirus which has also affected Japan.