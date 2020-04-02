Zambian angry, pull down TopStar decoders

Topstar, the Chinese company that owns and controls ZNBC has angered Zambia by removing Prime TV from its decoders (network).

The removal of Prime TV from TopStar Network means that most Zambians can not access Prime TV because, TopStar has been given powers to control television networks in Zambia.

Zambians have now starting pulling down and handing over TopStar decoders to their owners as they serve no useful purpose except to promote Chinese culture and ZNBC propaganda.

See video on our Facebook page