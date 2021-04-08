Zambian are just lazy, says a minister Lusambo

“Zambians are too lazy and live like they are at a bus station”

Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has dismissed assertions that the economy is under distress.

He said evidence from toll gates will show how many Zambians travelled to Livingstone for holidays during Easter period.

Speaking when he appeared on Hot FM Radio, Lusambo said shops like Game Stores, Shoprite and other shops have queues of people waiting for them to open.

He said Zambians are just too lazy and live like they are at a Bus Stop.

He said Zambians like to sit waiting for a job in government and private sector and do not want to employ themselves.

Lusambo said he has fellow young friends in Kenya and South Africa who own planes and helicopters.

He urged those working in government, shops and factories to live within their means.

When reminded that Zambia’s minimum wage was K900.00 and government lowest salary was K3,500.00 yet the minimum food basket was K8000.00, Lusambo just urged people to live within their means.