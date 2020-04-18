Zambian authorities prepare for lockdown of selected parts of Lusaka as covid 19 cases steadily increase

Zambian authorities are preparing for a lockdown of selected parts of Lusaka as covid 19 cases are steadily increasing.

By yesterday members of the defence forces were marking selected areas to be locked possibly as the current partial lockdown expires next Thursday.

The country has recorded 5 new covid 19 cases from 124 tests conducted in the last 24 hours pushing active cases in admission to 22 with 33 recoveries after 3 patients were discharged today. Cumulative cases are now at 57 with 2 deaths.

Of the 5 cases in Kafue, 2 are from Shikoswe, 2 from Nangongwe and 1 from Kafue East.

Today marks exactly one month from the day Zambia recorded its first cases of covid 19 on 18th March 2020.

