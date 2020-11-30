Zambian eager to keep PF in power, says Mwanza

* That is the same way they misled RB until he cried. Wait and see

Zambians overwhelming response to voter registration means they want to keep PF in power – Antonio

PATRIOTIC Front deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has charged that the overwhelming response from citizens to register as voters ahead of 2021 polls shows they want to keep the PF in power.

Mwanza added that even though the voter registration process is slow, citizens have so far exhibited patience because they want to exercise their democratic right of voting the PF back into government.

He was Speaking on 5fm’s Thursday edition of the burning issue programme.