Zambian jailed in Sweden for defiling own daughters

A former University of Zambia lecturer who migrated to Sweden on a Staff Development programme, has been jailed for 14 years.

Sraj Umar Banda,46 has been found guilty of repeatedly raping his own daughters.

Banda changed nationalities and became Swedish.

He has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, the maximum penalty under the Swedish law.

He has also been ordered to pay damages to the girls.

The court also heard that Banda was also filming the sordid sexual acts.

He was found guilty of raping the girls in a period of seven years.