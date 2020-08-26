Zambian shot dead in Johannesburg

A 41 year old Zambian national has been shot dead in in Kerk Street, Central Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Zambia Embassy in South Africa has identified the deceased as Harold Zulu, who was shot by suspected stray bullets following a suspected gun violence that erupted near where Mr. Zulu was doing his work at the time.

Mr. Zulu was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital after an emergency rescue ambulance evacuated him from the scene with the help of his friends. His remains have since been deposited at Johannesburg hospital mortuary, awaiting further investigations by local police who have so far recorded statements from some witnesses.

The deceased was working as a loader for Zambian registered bus operators based in Johannesburg.

