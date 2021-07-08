Zambians are content with little things – Chinese investor

Zambians are content with little things, they are not ambitious like us Chinese – Marco Polo boss

By Julia Malunga

THE Chinese investor and owner of Wonderful Group and Marco Polo Tiles, Yaochi Huang, says Zambians are content with little things and are not ambitious.

And Yaochi says he hopes President Edgar Lungu wins next month’s general elections because regime change could bring about a different set of policies.

Courtesy: News Diggers