Zambians are content with little things – Chinese investor

Zambians are content with little things, they are not ambitious like us Chinese – Marco Polo boss
By Julia Malunga
THE Chinese investor and owner of Wonderful Group and Marco Polo Tiles, Yaochi Huang, says Zambians are content with little things and are not ambitious.
And Yaochi says he hopes President Edgar Lungu wins next month’s general elections because regime change could bring about a different set of policies.
Courtesy: News Diggers
COMMENTS
We ordinary Zambians don’t interact with the Chinese. They have therefore seen this from PF top leadership who are content with petty corruption of cars, money, trips to China and laptops in exchange, PF gives the Chinese our sacred land where the Chinese see themselves big and rich for the rest of their lives. This statement should not be condemned as it is true, and the reason on 12 Aug Kuya bebele!!!!