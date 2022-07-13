Mwaba Mutale writes

Zambians Never Learn

This is not a political Post but a Patriotic Stance..

When Moses freed the children of Israel from Egypt, many thought the land of milk 🥛 and honey 🍯 will be instant. But instead it took 40 years to enter the promised land. Egypt to Israel is a very short distance but God made them go in circles because their minds were not ready. They couldn’t enter the promised land with Slave mentality. They were more concentrated about cucumbers 🥒 Bread 🍞 and watermelon 🍉 which they had in Egypt but God had bigger plans to make them the greatest Nation. Until their minds were ready, they kept going in circles for 40 years..

That’s us Zambians today. Among the richest people on this Earth 🌍 yet we are among the most lost and confused on Earth. We want instant gratification. We are more concerned with todays benefits than seeing the bigger picture. We want things to happen NOW! Iwe HH you are a liar, you promised us milk and and honey but we are suffering even more now. Yes because you are marching to greatness. Oh my poor Zambia 🇿🇲 it was just yesterday you Country was almost enslaved. Today you still flirt and give an ear to those who almost collapsed the Nation???

I don’t know if you can feel it but there is so much tension in our Country right now . HH can’t breath and it’s not fair at all. The the left chairman afika nama gift, to the right looters have covered up their tracks so well it’s almost impossible to secure a conviction even when peoples pays and lifestyles do not match. In the Nation it’s one issue after another

Mr Hakainde seems to be fighting many enemies both visible and invisible. But what the average Zambian doesn’t realize is its not HH they are fighting, ITS YOU!!! So far what he has done ✅ may not be perfect but trust me it’s been for the good of the Country. We might not see it that way but trust me, even if we have been pushed back to low income status after the mess left by his predecessors, my educated guess is that had he not been president by now with the way we were going, living on borrowed money 💰 keeping the price of fuel ⛽️ artificially low, running the government on debts, the Country would have collapsed like Siri Lanka.

Right now inflation has gone down and the dollar has stabilized. we are awaiting the employment of 30,000 teachers as well as 11,700 health staff. Caderism is almost at zero and law and order is back. We are on the right track. One can see there is still chaos, the system still needs cleaning but there is some order to the madness and it will get better

Yet we seem to be flirting with those that betrayed us. When gassing was happening those with power did nothing about it. When People were killed, Vespers, Mugala, Nsama Nsama etc, When Innocent Kalimanshi and Max or the Intercity boys where busy harassing the Nation they were quiet. When we accumulated unimaginable debt where were they? When people got so rich over night and graft and theft became the order of the day where were they??

Today they want to appear and cause confusion for their friend? Make him seem like he is doing nothing. And we also giving them audience and fueling the issue. Awe bane. You had your time and you betrayed us. Actually you have no moral authority to speak 🗣

If we continue to play all these dirty games and dirty politics with dirty minds, trust me only the ordinary Zambian will suffer. These people we giving ear 👂 to and audience are set for life. But look at you and I. And they understand how gullible and naive a Zambian is they take advantage and want to still appear relevant. Infact the Zambian is the biggest problem in all of this, he or she forgets so easily

Bane It’s time for development, time to work hard, time to get on the global scene and be counted yet all we doing now is listening to cheap politics. Barely a year the Country has built up so so much tension. And I blame us the citizens. We should not be tolerating any distractions now but be busy rebuilding what was destroyed. We should have told them once and for all to shut up and take a seat behind. Instead we seeing this tension build and you people can’t even fight for your leader. This tension building up is not healthy and necessary for the Nation and will end up drawing us far and far behind instead of letting us move forward.

The common Zambian thinks this is funny but it’s not. It’s utterly rubbish and will draw us back. We need to focus now. Keep moving forward, striking deals, opening factories. Trust me as at now Mr Hakainde is the man suited to move the Country forward. The world is now very complex and it takes a SOBER and clear minded leader to lead a Nation not a popularits or no action person.

In politics everyone is tryna make themselves look innocent, trying to act like they have the Nations best interests but only results show us who is really for us. Look at where the others left us. Try compare with how their comrades are trying to undo the mess and move us forward. Then see who should shut up and who is worth giving an ear to. Let’s not waste time or be distracted, we have a nation to rebuild and frankly If we are not careful as a people we will end up right in the mess we were before.

The sad part is we forget so easily. We never got up at 04 on 12th August for nothing. How these people we rejected even have the courage to protest beats me. Mr Hakainde needs the support of well meaning Zambians because much has he is not perfect he has demonstrated that his agenda is to develop Zambia 🇿🇲 with Zambians and for the future of this Nation

Let’s ignore all this tension. Let’s not give it ear to those who once divided this Nation and brought havoc. In the end it’s development of the Nation suffers. We can only have one leader at a goal. And I believe firmly that Zambia is in good hands. Above all learn to put Zambia 🇿🇲 first, it’s your country, learn to differentiate lies from what is real and stand firm for your Nation. In the end the biggest losers will be us the citizens if we are not careful