Zambians should vote for Lungu because he is humble, says GBM

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba known as GBM featured on a PF INTERACTIVE FORUM
Watch some highlights.
VIDEO FOCUS
*WHY I LEFT UPND AND REJOINED PF*
_”I left UPND and Hakainde Hichilema because of the divisive nature of his leadership. He has his own people he chooses to work with. He doesn’t listen to advice or proposals. It was bitter experience for me.” GBM_
VIDEO FOCUS
*GBM ON UPND AND ITS LEADERSHIP*
_*What makes the PF attractive. I was in UPND for four years. I have been with the ruling PF since its times in Opposition.*_
_*The UPND top leadership likes using people. Just look at how many Vice Presidents Hichilema has had in a short period.*_
Share this post
COMMENTS
Lungu is a thief. A thief is a thief, whether humble or arrogant. Lungu belongs in jail for running a criminal enterprise while in the State House.