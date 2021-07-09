Zambians should vote for Lungu because he is humble, says GBM

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba known as GBM featured on a PF INTERACTIVE FORUM

Watch some highlights.

VIDEO FOCUS

*WHY I LEFT UPND AND REJOINED PF*

_”I left UPND and Hakainde Hichilema because of the divisive nature of his leadership. He has his own people he chooses to work with. He doesn’t listen to advice or proposals. It was bitter experience for me.” GBM_

*GBM ON UPND AND ITS LEADERSHIP*

_*What makes the PF attractive. I was in UPND for four years. I have been with the ruling PF since its times in Opposition.*_

_*The UPND top leadership likes using people. Just look at how many Vice Presidents Hichilema has had in a short period.*_