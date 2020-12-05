Zambians urged to liberate themselves

Liberate yourselves, Changala urges Zambians

Civil Rights Activist, Brebner Changala says Zambia have an opportunity to liberate themselves during the forthcoming elections in 2021.

And Mr. Changala says Zambial is at its lowest in terms of democracy under the Patriotic Front (PF).

“Zambians have a chance once again to liberate themselves through the 2021 elections,” he said.

Mr. Changala who has turned 60 years today said Zambia is now a Defacto Police state.

He said it was up to the Zambian people to ensure that they claim their liberties by voting against the current Patriotic Front Government.

“It is incumbent upon all Zambians of voting age to retire the Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu in National Interest in order to secure the future of their children and Children’s Children,” he said.

Changala has been among the fearless advocates of good governance and democracy.

In the picture Changala with President Edgar Lungu then as lawyer of MISA Zambia representing defuncted Post Newspaper Editor, Fred Mmembe.

