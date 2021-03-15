Zambia’s debt is $27b, insists World Bank

The World Bank has maintained that Zambia’s external debt is more than $27 Billion.

In documents publicised to the whole world, the World Bank says in fact this $27.3 billion debt was accumulated only upto the end of 2019, that means, it does not include the billions Zambia borrowed in 2020 from China, Russia, Turkey and other secretive countries.

The current Zambian regime is accused of concealing the actual debt, a criminal conduct that may land minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, his predecessors and other government officials in trouble.

According to the PF regime, Zambia’s external debt is $11 Billion.

