Zanaco accused of changing accounts unilaterally

ZANACO SHOULD EXPLAIN WHAT

HAPPENED TO SEBA ACCOUNT

Hello Zambia Watch Dog. Kindly hide my ID.

I think it is high time ZANACO made a comprehensive statement over the change of accounts from SEBA to either Savings, or Current account. Zanaco had an account called SEBA accounts from around 2011 to date. Many students rushed to have these accounts because the maintenance fees were way too low.

Suddenly, this year 2022, Zanaco decided to change all those who held SEBA accounts, to either Current, or Savings Account, WITHOUT COMMUNICATING NOR GIVING YOU AN OPTION.

For savings account, the maintenance fee is K350. Now here is the trouble, ZANACO is not communicating to their clients whom they are changing accounts to, they are not even giving options. If you had K370 into your account, you will wake up to a rude shock that you only have K20 in your account. When you visit Zanaco branches, that’s when they’ll explain to you that we changed your account into savings, and deducted the maintenance fees. But why not communicate? A client is an interested party here, maybe if He/She knew, they would have stopped banking with zanaco.

This is so unprofessional and inconveniencing, this is an unbudgeted for BILL. LET ZANACO ADDRESS THIS INCONVENIENCING ISSUE.

Thank you.