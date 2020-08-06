Zanaco bank, axis of evil

HAS ZANACO BECOME PART OF AN AXIS OF EVIL TO IMPOVERISH CIVIL SERVANTS?

Editor, please hide my identity.

This afternoon I walked into Zanaco Ndola West branch to verify an issue raised by a poor Teacher whose salary of over K2,700 has been held/blocked by the bank over K335 deducted by government not yet remitted. The Branch Manager admitted the bank is doing that, but that, there are underlying issues. Surely, this is a poor woman with more than seven children and staying in a rented house where they are about to be kicked out because they have no money to pay. And all zanaco could do is to block the entire salary instead of the repayment amount, how barbaric is this bank, surely? After scrutinizing the loan statement, the govt has only remitted three repayments and the outstanding amount is around K1,000 but still why would the bank hold the entire salary of more than K2,700? To our govt, as much as you are the cause of this suffering among the civil servants, at least you need to monitor these banks that are going into excesses, otherwise this is what is making the govt unpopular among its workers. To BOZ, help our govt in guiding these banks that are perpetuating poverty among our working class whose only sin was to borrow money from them.

Concerned citizen

