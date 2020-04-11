Zanaco shuts Kafue branch following covid-19 virus

The Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) says the second person to die of Coronavirus was its former branch manager for Kafue.

Zanaco Human Resource Officer Mumbi Mwila says some bank officials had contact with the late manager’s caregiver when she visited the bank.

Zanaco says it has since closed Kafue branch and all employees at that branch are being tested.

ZWD comment: apart from the bank officials, how many other people did the caregiver come into close contact with on her way and back the bank and other trips to other places she took? We thought someone said when a person tests positive, the ministry rounds up all people that maybe have come into close contact with ?

These are the things Chitalu Chilufya should be addressing not just rushing to show his wide forehead on TV .