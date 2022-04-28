Zanaco’s pathetic services

Ba watchdog help me expose Zanaco customer care service,

Zanaco has the worst customer service in Zambia. When you call their 5000, they make you listen to their adverts for 30 minutes using your own talk time before an agent speaks to you.

What’s very sad is that their 5000 line is not toll free but they will still take as long as 30 minutes to attend to you. Why should they make us listen to their adverts at our own expense?

The agents are also very rude and and unhelpful.

Please let government come in and compel these service providers to create toll free lines for their clients and also be more responsive.

Since yesterday I have been trying to contact Zanaco to help me do a reversal but no one picks up when I call 5000. I have spent minutes worth k100 so far but all I get when I call 5000 is adverts about their blossom accounts.

Frustrated customer