ZESCO boss orders most expensive car

NEW DAWN INDEED FOR SOME

ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani chooses the latest and most expensive Toyota Landcruiser for himself.

According to an advert just issued, ZESCO want to procure 25 vehicles.

Number one of the list is a Toyota Land Cruiser VX L300 for the boss.

The ZESCO boss gets about K700, 000 every month.

Yet there are no poles to pull power into compounds.

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ZESCO has issued a tender for the supply and delivery of 25 Toyota Landcruisers!

Despite President Hakainde Hichilema making repeated assertions whilst in Opposition, that his government would not allow wasteful expenditure, and that both Ministers, Senior Government officials and heads of state-owned enterprises will exhibit modest in purchase of vehicles and other excesses, new expensive vehicles have since been bought.

The issue of expensive vehicles for government officials and heads of parastatals adds to the many broken election promises so far recorded.