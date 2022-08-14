Zesco boss rigs recruitment of Management trainnes

ZESCO Limited Human Resource Director Maxwell Saya has been accused of corruption in the recruitment of Management Trainees.

In April this year, Zesco advertised vacancies for 50 management Trainee positions. This received massive response from all the country. An aptitude test was conducted.

The country is still waiting for the list of successive candidates. But The Watchdog has been informed that it is just a waste of time. Corruption and nepotism have overtaken the recruitment.

At the centre of the corruption is Maxwell Saya, the ZESCO Limited Human Resource Director, a PF cadre that has successfully laundered himself as clean. He has issues of corruption and womanising from all his previous positions. How he landed himself at Zesco as Human Resource director, only corruption knows.

We are informed that candidates who genuinely passed the aptitude test have been replaced with and by Saya’s girlfriends, family and children of his friends and those who can afford to bribe him. Given the stinking corruption in the recruitment, Zesco may not even publicise the list of applicants that will be given the jobs because Zesco fears that people will scrutinise them.

Despite best efforts and intentions by the New Dawn government to root out corruption, it is proving impossible because the same people from the corrupt regime like Saya are given key positions, they therefore continue what they know best.

Below was the advert from Zesco:

Qualifications

• Five (5) O Levels with credit and above including Mathematics and English.

• A Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields Engineering, Social Sciences, Law, Natural Sciences and Education from a recognized University.

• Must have graduated within the last three (3) years i.e., 2019, 2020 and 2021.

• Applicants should be aged 30 years and below.

• Must be computer literate

Principle Accountability

This is a Twenty-Four (24) month Management Development Programme designed for career development of graduates in Technical and Non-Technical fields by exposing them to the business and building them to increase their professional skills and business acumen.