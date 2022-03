ZESCO CANCELS EXPENSIVE CARS TENDER

After being exposed, ZESCO cancels tender in which they wanted to buy directors expensive cars.

The tender was cancelled this evening.

Thanks Bally for intervening.

As Watchdog, we are not giving any thief in the new government to steal. We are watching.

The following notice has been posted on Officail ZESCO social media platforms:

CANCELLED – TENDER FOR THE SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF TWENTY FIVE (25) MOTOR VEHICLES FOR ZESCO LIMITED