ZESCO gets new board of directors

MEET VICKSON NCUBE, THE BOARD CHAIRPERSON FOR ZESCO



By Alexander Nkosi

Vickson Ncube is an analytical, innovative and entrepreneurial senior management executive, with 20+ years’ experience providing strategic, financial and operational leadership. He is a professional spearheading long-term operational, financial, investment and business strategies, that positively influence business operations, challenging direction and performance to maximize organisational value and future growth.

He is proficient in developing state-of-the-art operational policies and strategic plans, that drive highly productive environment and building formidable alliances and partnerships with key stakeholders greatly influencing the company’s bottom-line. He is a transformational leader with advanced critical and analytical thinking skills, championing the implementation of organizational change to advance business processes and drive business growth. He is professional with a strong business acumen and service ethic, thriving in highly dynamic and changing environments

WORK EXPERIENCE

■ At the time of his appointment as ZESCO Board Chairperson, he was serving as Managing Director/Founder for Magasolo Consulting, a position he has held since January 2021.

■ From 2012 to 2021, he worked for Pan African Federation of Accountants as Chief Executive Officer/Founder.

■ From 2007 to 2011, he worked for Eastern, Central and Southern African Federation of Accountants (ECSAFA) as Chief Executive Officer.

■ From 2002 to 2006, he worked for Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants as

Secretary and Chief Executive

■ From 2001 to 2002, he worked for African Life Financial Services Ltd as Regional Manager

■ From 1996 to 2001, he worked for Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC) as: Chief Internal Auditor, Director: Audit and Computerisation and Director – Life and Pensions Division.

■ From 1992 to 1996, he worked for Zambia State Financing Organisation Ltd as Finance Manager

■ From 1984 to 1992, he worked for Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC) as:

Audit Assistant; Assistant Internal Auditor; Internal Auditor; Senior Internal Auditor

EDUCATION

■ Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies -ZCAS

1988 – 2000

■ Emile woolf College of Accountancy

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants-ACCA

1990 – 1991

■ Associate Chartered Institute of Arbitrator

■ Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (FCCA)

■ Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Certified Accountants (FZICA)