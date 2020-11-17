Zesco says filling of Kafue Gorge dam won’t reduce load shedding

Now Zesco says even if the dam fills up, there will be no reduction in electricity loadshedding.

The entire PF regime and Zesco has been singing that once the Kafue Gorge power project is completed and the dam filled, electricity loadshedding will be a thing of the past.

Last week they even made the country endure 48 hours of darkness in the pretext that they want to fill the dam so that loadshedding can end or at least reduce drastically; but now that the dam has filled up, Zesco has started speaking in tongues

Listen to Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata speaking this morning on Radio Phoenix.

He says load shedding will depend on this season’s rainfall and planning by engineers but that the filling of the day should not excite anyone as it has nothing to do with loadshedding

These people are so annoying ai.