BLACK WEEKEND

MASSIVE LOAD-SHEDDING FOR 3 DAYS

ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its customers and the public that there will be a shutdown that will lead to loss of power supply in parts of Lusaka on Friday, 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday, 14 November 2021 ON ROTATIONAL BASIS in two groups. Group 1 will be from 06:00 to 14:00 hours and Group 2 will be from 14:00 to 22 hours.