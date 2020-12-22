ZICA challenges police to investigate theft of K1.3 b Covid Funds

By Logic Lukwanda

The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants ZICA is calling for full investigations into the mismanagement of the K1.3 Billion covid19 fund at the Ministry of Health.

The latest Auditor General’s report shows that K1.3 Billion Covid19 fund was mismanaged by the ministry through various irregular transactions which did not meet public procurement standards.

And ZICA president Cecilia Zimba is calling for adequate punishment to people involved in the mismanagement of the covid19 funds at the Ministry of Health.

She told journalists in Lusaka yesterday that this will minimize on queries at the auditor general’s office.

