Zicta directors fired

Zicta directors fired

BREAKING NEWS
Five (5) Directors who were part of the hacking of people’s phones and blocking internet during elections have been dismissed at ZICTA.

The following have their contracts terminated
1) Mwenya Mutale Acting DG
2) Mofya Chisala Director Consumer protection and Information Management
3) Chisanga Mulenga Director Economic Regulation
4) Thomas Matandala Director HR
5) Thomas Malama Director Legal

    Simpo Sitali 2 hours ago

    Why bonse aba ama Directors balemoneka kwati bakumyesu, Guys, ni Withhunt tefyo? Olo to put it another way, how did ZICTA in the first place end up with all these Directors seemingly from one Region of the Country (or as we say in my language:Kauntili) ata ni coincidence?

