Zicta directors fired

BREAKING NEWS

Five (5) Directors who were part of the hacking of people’s phones and blocking internet during elections have been dismissed at ZICTA.

The following have their contracts terminated

1) Mwenya Mutale Acting DG

2) Mofya Chisala Director Consumer protection and Information Management

3) Chisanga Mulenga Director Economic Regulation

4) Thomas Matandala Director HR

5) Thomas Malama Director Legal