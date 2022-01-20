Zicta recording government officials

WHY SHOULD ZICTA, OP RECORD PRESIDENT’S MEN?
We are not saying that what the PS and State House political adviser are discussing here is right.
But we are shocked to see how vulnerable people close to the president are.
This recording was done by ZICTA and some elements within the OP. If these government officials are recording the president’s men, is it not logical to conclude that the president’s phone calls are recorded and shared to his enemies?
How can you run government effectively when ZICTA is in the hands of PF? How much damage has ZICTA caused so far? Is this not the same ZICTA which switched off social media on voting day thereby sending everyone in panic and almost disrupting the opposition?
Why are those PF operatives still running ZICTA? Whose interests are they serving? What lies have they told for them to continue running one of the key, security wings of the state ?
Maybe president H thinks the people are ZICTA love him. Well, they don’t. In fact they despise you. They don’t wish you well. They would love to have ECL there anytime. But of course they will not tell tell you this. When they meet you, they will call you ‘your excellency. They will kneel down before you. It’s a lie. It’s only their salaries they are kneeling for. When the opportunity arises, then will strike you.
Kaya
COMMENTS
Assuming the voices recorded were for the two gentlemen, what is wrong with them finding out what is going on with other parties in view of the confusion they are brewing in the nation, as a ruling party in government. I also see nothing wrong in finding out what was the position of the ECZ and the Registrar of societies.There is no evidence in the recording which suggest that the two gentlemen from the government were dictating to these two institutions as to how they should handle the issue of the DP.All the talking going on is a waste of time. Remember these are public officers who should understand what is going on in the country. DP has to sort out their problems or the Courts will do that for them. Kalaba, you will not dent Zambia’s image to the International community that easily because President Hichilema has done enough to build Zambia’s image to grater heights, which you and your party failed to do. The bar is so high this time around.
What does this story help confirm? It is that the conversation of Josephs Akafumba and Levy Ngoma is after all not a mimicry, as we were earlier being made to believe. Instead, it is a recording of a conversation that actually took place.
They are communicating government correspondence on WhatsApp! What droops!
Stupid article.You are supposed to address the issue of those two trying to rape our democracy by using their offices. These freedoms we fought for in 1991 and yet you moron want to defend such a criminal activity they got involved in. How many others offices have they interfered with, Judiciary, Police, etc etc? Who knows!