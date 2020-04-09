ZNBC fails to meet union deadline to pay workers



The Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC) has failed to meet today’s deadline to pay its workers salaries for the month of March 2020 as was demanded by the Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Other Information Disseminators (ZUBID) yesterday.

According to an internal memo addressed to ZNBC workers signed by a Masaiti Katebe and obtained by Zambia Watchdog, management has stated that they have failed to pay for March salaries due to insufficient funds to meet the wage bill.

The memo further says that management is making frantic efforts to collect debts to raise funds for March salaries.

The workers have also been requested to cooperate with management because the cooperation was currently enhancing information dissemination on the covid 19.It is not yet clear if workers will down tools.

Yesterday ZUBID lamented that ZNBC Management has continued subjecting workers to delayed salaries despite their dedication to disseminate information in the wake of the Coronavirus.

