ZNBC fails to televise Zambia/ Botswana Afcon qualifier

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation -ZNBC- says it will not televise the second leg AFCON qualifier match between Zambia and Botswana.

ZNBC- Head of Corporate Affairs Anne Mukabe says this is because of the high cost of acquiring the televising rights from -CAF.

Ms. Mukabe says CAF has pegged the media rights fees at four million kwacha which is beyond the corporations’ budget.

She however says the corporation has sent a Reporter who will be reporting in real time from Gaborone. The match is being played in Botswana and has just kicked off.

Source: ZNBC

