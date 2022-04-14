ZNBC says Mongu disinterested in mayor by election

LOW TURNOUT IN MONGU MAYORAL BY-ELECTION POLL

By Justine Akakulubelwa

Low voter turn-out has continued to characterise the Mongu Mayoral by-election, in Western province.

By Midday, only seventy-six out of the registered seven-hundred-twenty-seven voters had cast their votes at Mukoko School Polling Station.

At Kanyonyo School polling station, which has two streams, only 149 out of 1,510, had voted by 12 hours.

And at Mongu Primary School, 137 out of 798 had cast their votes by 12:07 hours.

At Imwiko New Apostolic Church, which also has two streams, only one-hundred-seventy-four out of a total of one-thousand-two-hundred-eighty-six registered voters, had voted by 12:22 hours.

And at Katongo School polling station, only 176x out of 1,908 had voted by 12:40 hours.