ZNBC workers not paid since February

The Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Other Information Disseminators (ZUBID), has given a 24 hours’ ultimatum to the Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC), to pay workers their March, 2020 salaries, failure to which they will down tools.

ZUBID says it is ZNBC Management has continued subjecting them to delayed salaries despite dedication by its workers to disseminate information in the wake of the Coronavirus.

ZUBID is also concerned that delayed salaries have continued at the public broadcaster, wondering when they receive their April, 2020 salaries even under the new Director General Malola Lusambo.

ZUBID has since urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, to help resolve the financial challenges at ZNBC, adding that efforts to engage management on the matter, has failed.