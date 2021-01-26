ZNS ‘ploughs’ crops in Eastern province

0

ZNS ‘ploughs’ crops in Eastern province

ZNS ROAD WORKS LEAVE CROPS DESTROYED IN KASENENGWA

BY SAMUEL KHWAWE

Several maize fields in Chief Chikuwe, Kasenengwa District have been destroyed by the Zambia National Services in the ongoing feeder roads construction, much to the anger of the farmers.

A Visit by Diamond TV to some of the fields found a trail of destruction he tried to reason with them.

Meanwhile, Headman Chikuwe says government had in September last year engaged the local leadership about the construction of the road and farmers were told to leave way for the road.

He says the farmers decided to plant because the works delayed and people thought road works would not commence

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Liuwa residents need help as crops submerge
  2. Did Lungu really say he laughs when people complain of hunger ?
  3. Government stops giving NRCs in Southern province
  4. Roads in Northwestern province
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *