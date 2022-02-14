ZNS starts flooding market with cheap mealie meal

ZNS BEGINS FLOODING MARKET WITH CHEAP MEALIE MEAL

ONE of the major benefits of the roll-out of milling plants by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has been reduced commodity prices.

ZNS has already begun flooding the market with lowly-priced mealie-meal and maize bran.

While other milling companies are selling their breakfast mealie-meal between K145 and K150, ZNS Monze Milling Plant is selling its Eagle brand at K125.

ZNS is selling its roller meal at K85 as opposed to the K100 or K105 .

Zambia Dail Mail