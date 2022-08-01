ZRA IS BEST OVERALL WINNER

The Zambia Revenue Authority was today awarded as the Best Overall Winner at the Agricultural and Commercial Show.

The award was given by the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema during the official opening ceremony of this year’s show.

Mr. Hichilema congratulated ZRA and called for more revenue collection initiatives and sealing loopholes for revenue leakages.

Meanwhile, ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda has dedicated the award to the taxpayers for using and embracing the digital platforms made available by the Authority for filing returns, payments and trade facilitation.

Mr. Banda said the Authority has placed the taxpayer at the centre of its modernization agenda in order to ease how taxpayers do business with ZRA.

He said the Authority is committed to providing accessible, integrated and simplified business processes and services in order to provide the best customer services.